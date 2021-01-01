Ezenwa: Super Eagles goalkeepers need 'luck' in crucial Afcon qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho

The Heartland shot-stopper has pumped the goalkeepers up ahead of their crucial games in Porto Novo and Lagos on March 27 and 30 respectively

Nigeria goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has narrated his behind-the-scenes assistance to his colleagues who are in contention to play in the Super Eagles’ outings against Benin and Lesotho.

Ezenwa was not included in Gernot Rohr’s 24-man team as the German manager invited Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye, APOEL’s Francis Uzoho and Enyimba’s John Noble to challenge for the no. 1 spot in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Despite scoring 10 goals in the qualifying series, Nigeria have conceded seven goals so far in four matches but the 32-year-old believes his ‘younger brothers’ need more than their abilities to help the country secure a spot in the Afcon tournament scheduled for January 2022 in Cameroon.

“All of them are wonderful goalkeepers, I've been with them and they are my younger brothers. The same way when I came to the Super Eagles, Enyeama welcomed me as a younger brother,” Ezenwa told Goal.

“They are great goalkeepers and I wish they do more for the country. Okoye, Uzoho and Noble, I just pray for favour for my colleagues.

“Sometimes, you might be doing very well but when that luck is not there, it might be a problem. I know they can do their best for the country, and I pray for God's favour and luck to be with whoever will mount the post, luck especially. Just like we always do, we should qualify for tournaments with at least a game left.”

After Saturday’s game against Benin in Porto Novo, the Super Eagles will return to Lagos for their clash with Lesotho but fans are not expected at the Teslim Balogun Stadium due to coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

Ezenwa who played a key role in Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 Fifa World Cup, described the influence of fans in games like the final Afcon qualifiers.

He added: “What makes football more interesting is the fans but you see situations like this, you just have to adapt.

“In the NPFL, when we go to some venues there is noise you hear that gives you the zeal to play and you know there are fans in the stadium. But now with no fans, I don't think it is going to be a problem but we will miss them.

“There are some things their instrumentals raise up in the body because you know you're representing the whole country. We'll miss those things but it won't stop the fight to qualify our country for the Nations Cup.”