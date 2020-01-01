Eymael: Yanga SC target remains second place and FA Cup win

The Belgian tactician maintains he wants to end the season in the second position and also lift the domestic Cup

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has revealed his main target for the season is to make sure they finish second in the Mainland Premier League table and also lift the FA Cup.

The Jangwani Street-based giants lost the second spot on the 20-team table last Sunday after Azam FC hammered Singida United 7-0 to move to 61 points, one more than Yanga.

However, with four matches remaining to the end of the season, the Belgian coach has stressed the importance of finishing second, insisting it is the target he has set for his players and they must strive to achieve it.

“My target for the season still remains the same, we must finish second behind Simba and there is no short cut about that,” Eymael told Goal on Wednesday as they prepare for their league match against Kagera Sugar on Thursday.

“I am not asking too much from the players because when I joined the team, Simba SC had already opened a huge gap which no team could have breached, even if we fought and fought the gap was too huge, but now we have managed to move close, last week we were in position two before dropping points against Biashara United.

“We managed a draw from Biashara but the pitch was also not good for my players, they struggled to play the kind of game we would love to play and again tomorrow [Thursday] we face Kagera in another tough pitch but my prayers is we get a win from the match.

“The other target, of course, is to make sure we reach the final of the domestic Cup and lift the trophy, but first things first, we play against Kagera next, a side which beat us 3-0 in the first round fixture, it was my first match in charge of Yanga and they showed me no mercy.

“I will definitely want my players to revenge again for me, we beat them a week ago in the domestic Cup and we must make sure we get maximum points from them, they are a good side, with a solid display but we managed to beat them in the FA Cup and we can also beat them in the league.”

Asked on whether returning player Bernard Morrison will face Kagera, Eymael said: “I will know before the match, but he has trained with us very well and he wants to play, I will look at him again before I make the decision.”

Yanga will then face rivals Simba SC in the semi-finals of the domestic Cup at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.