Eymael: Yanga SC ready to unleash ‘tormentor’ Morrison on Simba SC again

The Belgian tactician warned their bitter rivals that their tormentor in the league will be available for the domestic Cup battle

Young Africans coach Luc Eymael has warned Simba SC forward Bernard Morrison is ready to dump them out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The two Tanzanian giants will clash in the semi-finals of the domestic Cup at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, with Yanga keen to beat their sworn rivals and reach the final of the competition.

The Belgian coach has now told Goal the Ghanaian forward, who has been in and out of the team but was the tormentor when Yanga beat Simba 1-0 in the last league meeting, is now fit and focused to do another great job on Sunday.

“[Morrison] is fit and ready to down Simba again, he really wants to play against them, he is psyched up and I am also ready to unleash him,” Eymael told Goal on Friday.

“It is true [Morrison] has missed a couple of matches since the league resumed on June 13 but for the last week, he has shown real commitment and determined to help the team, he scored for us against Kagera Sugar and he now wants to score against Simba again.”

During the league match, Morrison curled in a 76th-minute free-kick which beat Simba Aishi Manula for the all-important win.

To further add to the narrative, Morrison has also been the subject of transfer speculation, with Simba reportedly among the teams interested in his services.

On whether injured captain Papy Tshishimbi and midfielder Haruna Niyonzima will face Simba, Eymael said: “The boys did well in training today [Friday], Harun [Niyonzima] is 70% ready and we will make last assessment tomorrow [Saturday] because he only trained alone, partly alone and we don’t want to take a risk with him because he fractured a fibula.

“On [Tshishimbi] we will also make an assessment after training tomorrow, he really wants to play but like I have said before, it is not good to risk a player coming back from injury with a big match like a derby, we will look at him again and decide whether to start him or not.”

On facing Simba again, Eymael said: “It is a derby, the biggest derby in the region and so it will not be an easy task. We have to be ready mentally and I am confident we will get the win we want.”

The match will kick off at 15:00 local time.