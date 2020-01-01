Eymael: Yanga SC coach reveals Molinga's injury situation

The striker has been key for the Jangwani based side since the league's restart on June 13

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael is crossing his fingers hoping star striker David Molinga will be fit for their next game against Biashara United.

The Congolese hitman has been in fine form for the Jangwani based side in the last three games where he has managed to score as many goals. However, the striker was injured in the FA Cup's 2-1 quarter-final win over Kagera Sugar on Tuesday, June 30.

"It is not a serious injury as we had initially thought considering the way he came out of the game [against Kagera]," Eymael told Goal on Thursday.

"I spoke with the team's physiotherapist and he told me it is not that bad but will carry several tests on the player. I hope it is not bad and will not put him out for long.

"We will have a clear picture by the end of the day [Thursday]."

The striker revealed his displeasure from mockery by the fans and stated in an earlier interview that he will be leaving after the current campaign expires.

The Congolese striker has been under immense pressure from the fans who feel he is struggling to lead Wananchi's attacking front.

"I am leaving after the completion of the current campaign, [Yanga] can sign better strikers than me," Molinga said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"The fans should also stop shouting to players and giving abusive remarks as they did against me.

"The goals I scored against Namungo were enough to silence those fans who have been mocking me. I was amazed to see them asking for forgiveness from me.

"However, I want to state that I have no problem with them and I have unconditionally forgiven them. But the words they uttered hurt me, they wronged me."

The forward went on to state he has not been given enough time to prove his worth.

"I needed to play consistently, and by doing so I would score 15 or more goals," Molinga continued.

"Others have been given more playing time but they have not matched me in terms of goals. Now imagine, if I was given let us say five matches in a row, how many goals would I have?"