Eymael: Yanga coach takes responsibility after derby defeat to Simba SC

The Belgian coach has moved to carry the burden after his side were hammered by the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the derby

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael will take the blame after his team suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Simba SC in the FA Cup semi-final clash played on Sunday.

Goals from Gerson Fraga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone and Muzamiru Yassin were enough to make Simba fans smile wide at a half-packed National Stadium, and kept alive their hopes of sealing a double this season.

On the other hand, the defeat dashed Yanga’s hopes of earning a direct ticket to Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Simba grabbed the opener in the 21st minute from a strike by their Brazilian star Fraga following an attack that was spearheaded by John Bocco, which ended up undoing Yanga’s defence.

Simba stretched the lead in the 50th minute when Chama, after assisting in the making of the first goal, beat Metacha Mnata in Yanga’s goal. As Yanga were still in shock due to Chama’s goal, Miquissone added the third for Simba two minutes after the second goal.

Yanga fought and earned a 70th-minute goal from Fei Toto’s strike but Yassin, a second-half entrant, ensured Simba claimed a huge win as he scored the fourth goal in the 88th minute.

The Belgian coach, who was overseeing Yanga in the second Kariokoo derby since he joined the Jangwani Street-based giants early in the season, has now admitted his team did not deserve to win the match and to protect the players, he will take responsibility for the huge defeat.

“I think we were not the best team today [Sunday], and we did not deserve to win and to protect my players, I want to assume responsibility of this defeat,” Eymael told Goal after the match.

“It was a very sad day for our fans, our sponsors, and all members and players and the technical staff, it is a very sad day and I want to apologise to all of them on behalf of the players but unfortunately it is the worst day for us.

“Now we see if we are really men, if we can bounce back, unfortunately, this game is finished, we cannot play it again, we have to see if we can bounce back and finish second on the league table and we have to take some positives from this defeat.”

Before the match, Simba’s spokesperson Haji Manara had promised his Yanga counterparts a huge amount of money should Wekundu wa Msimbazi win. It is now a matter of waiting and seeing if Manara will honour the pledge.

Sunday's match was the third time the two Kariakoo rivals clashed in the year and while the first tie on January 4 ended in a 2-2 draw after a Yanga comeback, Simba lost the March 8 meeting by a 1-0 margin.

Simba will now face Namungo - who defeated Sahare All-Stars in the first semi-final - in the ultimate match as their dream of a season double remains alive.