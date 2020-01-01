Eymael: Keeper Shikalo kept Yanga SC in the game against Kagera Sugar

The Belgian tactician praises the Kenyan custodian after his heroics helped the Jangwani giants pick maximum points

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has lauded custodian Farouk Shikalo for a solid display that helped his side beat Kagera Sugar 1-0 in a Mainland Premier League match played on Wednesday.

The former Bandari goalkeeper came into the match replacing Metacha Mnata and was the key player for the Jangwani Street-based giants as Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison scored the all-important goal in the 79th minute to earn them maximum points.

The Belgian coach has now told Goal the Kenyan keeper was the best player for Yanga in the match as he made two vital point-blank saves to deny Kagera and keep his side in the game.

More teams

“[Shikalo] today [Wednesday] has been very good, very decisive, he had a brilliant save in the first half, another brilliant save in the second half, he had to make two vital saves which kept us in the game, he had a very good game today and kudos to him,” Eymael told Goal after the match.

On goal-scorer Morrison, who was returning to the team after missing a couple of matches owing to transfer rumours linking him to Simba SC, Eymael said: “It was good to win, it was sweet revenge, Morrison was not fit enough and his match fitness was not good, we saw he was not fit enough but one chance for him is always a goal and that is why I decided to play him.

“He really helped us, if you have [Morrison] in your team, then you are good to go, he is always an added value to your team, he adds good value to your team and one chance for him is always a goal and I am happy he scored today.”

Article continues below

“Also our defence today was very consistent and yes David [Molinga] was not bad, Gnamien Yikpe did good in the game, and also the other substitutions for the day including Patrick [Sibomana] did well, so I think all the players who came in did very well.

“And for the rest of the squad, we showed unity, fighting determination and the winning spirit to see off Kagera, it was not an easy game but we kept pressing them until we scored the goal which turned out to be the winner.”

Yanga will now turn their focus to the FA Cup where they are set to take on rivals Simba SC in the semi-finals at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.