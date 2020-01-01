Eymael: I did not sign Yipke but found him playing for Yanga SC

The Belgian tactician reveals to Goal he will continue to field the Ivorian forward despite heavy criticism from fans

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has revealed he will continue to use “unwanted” striker Gnamien Yikpe until the end of the season.

The Ivorian striker, who signed for the Jangwani Street-based giants from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, has come under heavy criticism especially from Yanga fans who feel he does not deserve to play for the team owing to his poor displays on the pitch.

The fans have on many occasions taken to social media calling for the team to do away with the striker with others faulting the officials who were involved in signing the player from K’Ogalo.

More teams

However, the Belgian tactician has distanced himself from the signing of the player saying he found him already playing for Yanga and went further to state he will continue to use him because “I don’t have enough strikers in the team.”

“I don’t want to comment about [Yikpe], it is not me who signed this player but currently we don’t have a lot of choices in the striking area and I have to use him until the end of the season,” Eymael told Goal on Wednesday.

“It seems he was a good player while he was playing for Gor Mahia but I don’t know what happened to him, he was already there when I came, because I found him already playing for Yanga.”

Four days ago, Yikpe revealed he was not affected by the pressure of fans to deliver despite having scored one goal since he signed for Yanga.

“People talk a lot [about me] but I usually don't listen to them,” Yikpe was quoted as saying by Mwanaspoti.

Article continues below

“They will always talk whether you are performing well or not. However, I am a Yanga player and I am contracted to the team. If it is about my performance, the management should be the one talking about it but as it stands, I have heard nothing from them.

“I have to train harder, but regarding playing time, I leave it for the coach to decide.”

Yanga are currently preparing to face JKT Tanzania in their second match after the return of the Mainland Premier League and Yikpe could still feature in the fixture.