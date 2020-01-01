Eymael dismisses TFF ban and fine: ‘My lawyer will reach out to them’

The Belgian reveals the federation has no powers to take such an action and they are being engaged by his lawyer

Luc Eymael has scoffed at the ban and fine slapped on him by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) after he was fired as Yanga SC coach a week ago.

The 60-year-old, who has already relocated to his native Belgium, was on Monday banned by the local federation and fined Tsh8million for the alleged racist remarks he made when he compared the country's fans to monkeys in an astonishing tirade after their Mainland Premier League match against Mtibwa Sugar.

In the audio that went viral, Eymael tore into the club's supporters, whom he claimed were ignorant about football and lambasted the conditions he had been working in since arriving in Tanzania.

More teams

On Tuesday, TFF confirmed they had decided to ban the coach for two years and also fine him Tsh8million for his uncouth conduct.

“The TFF disciplinary committee has decided to ban coach Luc [Eymael] for two years and also fine him Tsh8million for the racist comments he made towards Yanga fans,” stated the statement by TFF on their social media pages.

Eymael has now told Goal the TFF has no mandate to issue such a statement because they are yet to respond to his lawyer on some of the burning issues he had raised with them.

“Is it true you have received something like a ban for me from TFF?” Eymael enquired from Goal. “They [TFF] cannot act like that but if you have the sentence or statement send it to me, they never contacted us, I will forward it to my lawyer.

“They [TFF] have not responded to my lawyer and to me, there are rules everywhere that people have to follow, rules must be respected.

“When a lawyer sent a mandate to represent me and asked about the statutes and a file of his client they [TFF] are obliged legally to send it but they have not done that up to now, you will see what will happen...but send me the translation.”

Eymael continued:…And to me, you cannot say you didn't receive an email…he [the lawyer] sent to them [TFF]..., I will talk to my lawyer and get back to you but what they are doing or what they have done is just illegal.”

Eymael has maintained his innocence in the whole saga claiming he has never been a racist and never will be.

“I am not a racist, and you know that very well,” Eymael told Goal in a previous interview. “I have coached in Africa for the last ten years and my record is there to speak for itself, I have never gone to the extent of being a racist because I am not a racist.

“I don’t want to dwell on what happened, because it already happened, I apologised immediately to Yanga fans and Tanzanian people because of the comments and now it is time to move on.

Article continues below

You can see even some players from Yanga are supporting me, even those I worked with in Kenya are behind me, because they know I am not a racist, this issue has been too much for me now, and gone too far, it is even destroying my family and kids.

“I don’t want to talk anything about it anymore.”

Eymael has previously worked in South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia.