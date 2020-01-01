Eymael 'disappointed' with Yanga SC strikers after Azam FC display

The Belgian coach has blamed his strikers for a poor display that denied them the chance to leapfrog the ‘Ice Cream Makers’

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has lashed out at his strikers for a poor display in their Mainland Premier League match against Azam FC on Sunday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants were targeting a win which would have pushed them to the second spot above their opponents, but it was not the case as the eagerly awaited clash ended 0-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Belgian coach has now told Goal he was left disappointed with the display of his strikers, who squandered a host of chances especially in the first half of the contest.

More teams

Congolese import David Molinga was given the nod to start upfront assisted by Ditram Nchimbi.

“I am disappointed with all my strikers,” Eymael told Goal after the match.

“We created chances after chances, but we don’t finish the chances we create, if we don’t score that is a big problem, 30 crosses and we cannot find the back of the net? I think that is a big problem.

“Our biggest problem currently is we are not scoring, that is the biggest problem we have, it is that simple, we are not scoring goals despite creating chances and something must be done urgently before we play our next match.

“I cannot change the players [strikers] now, I can only ask them to rectify the mistakes in training like we keep doing, we must think about scoring and the strikers must stand up now and be counted, they should get their scoring boots back, I don’t need to shout at them but they should know what they are supposed to do.”

Asked on the level of officiating after centre referee Elly Sasii was twice blamed for denying Yanga a penalty in the first half and then Azam in the second stanza, Eymael said: “It better not to talk about that, thank you.”

Article continues below

Azam should, however, thank their goalkeeper Benedict Haule for a superb display that denied Yanga the chance to hit the back of the net.

It was Yanga’s third match since the restart of the league on June 13, as they started by beating Mwadui FC 1-0 before a 1-1 draw against JKT Tanzania.

Yanga will remain third with 56 points as Azam maintain the second spot, with 58 points, after 30 matches.