Express FC’s Walusimbi ready for position change, Etrude lauds Bbosa

The defender had to face SC Villa in a different position after Charles Musiige was ruled out due to an injury

After playing against SC Villa at right-back, Express FC captain Enock Walusimbi has revealed a readiness to play in whichever position coach Wasswa Bbosa deploys him.

Walusimbi, after missing the games against Bright Stars and Mbarara City, was deployed at the full-back position against the Jogoos after Charles Musiige was injured.

Bbosa made the change as he also did not want to undo the Isa Lumu and Murushid Juuko partnership at centre-back.

“Firstly it wasn’t my first time to play right-back in that game though it had been a while since I’d last played there,” Walusimbi told the club’s portal.

“Just like I play at centre back, I was as comfortable as they came and I believe I put in a good shift, therefore, for whichever defensive role the head coach [Bbossa] deploys me in, I’ll always be ready.

The defender missed two games after he had been sent off during an encounter against Onduparaka FC at Arua, and stated his satisfaction in how the teammates did their duties while he was away.

“At Express, we have quite a good number of leaders so I am always sure even in my absence the boys will pull through,” he concluded. “They did a good job although we’re not done yet because we have a long way to go.”

Meanwhile, Abel Etrude has thanked Bbosa for trusting him with playtime despite being out of action for more than one year before he signed for the Red Eagles.

The former Onduparaka star signed a two-year deal at Express and has played in all the games this season.

“After a full season without active football, all I can say now is that I am back, having played all the four games,” the midfielder told the club’s portal.

“So far it is clear the coach has trusted me which has helped build my confidence and grown gradually in the game. I am grateful that I am playing in this competitive environment and hoping to improve more and more to help my team achieve its goals.”

Etrude said he and his teammates at Wankulukuku are determined to win a title in the end.

“As for the team, we’re all ambitious, we all feel it’s the time to make a positive mark on this great club,” he concluded. “There’s competition in the team, we keep getting better by the day working on things like our endurance and fitness levels.

“So, it’s only a matter of time and just like my mates, the target is to win silverware because everyone has done their part at the club.”

From a possible 12 points, Express have collected eight so far.