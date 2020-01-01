Express FC’s Walusimbi reacts to red card vs Onduparaka FC

The Red Eagles captain reveals his disappointment after being sent off in the season opener but says they will recover

Express FC captain Enock Walusimbi admits he was gutted to have been sent off against Onduparaka FC in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match which ended 1-1, but was happy to have picked up a point from the fixture.

The Red Eagles were targeting a perfect start to the 2020-21 campaign and they indeed took a deserved lead in the 11th minute when Frank Kalanda converted from the penalty spot.

However, despite holding onto the lead for most of the game, they were denied maximum points as Kabong Livingston levelled matters for the home team in the 68th minute, also from the penalty spot, after Walusimbi was sent off for deliberately handling the ball inside the box.

The 22-year-old, who started at the back partnering Murushid Juuko in the club’s first league game, has now said he was disappointed to be sent off but remained hopeful the team will come good.

“I was so disappointed because it’s always sad to be sent off yet you want to play the entire game and help the team to win,” Walusimbi said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“I think as a team we gave our all and we shall take a point but there’s always room for improvement and am sure we shall come good going forward.”

Express, who have vowed to fight for the title this season, started the game on a high note and saw Kalanda miss a clear chance in the fifth minute after rounding Onduparaka's backline but shot wide.

Kalanda was, however, provided with a chance to score when he was fouled inside the box by Joven Mahad, and he gladly took the honours to send the keeper the wrong way for the opening goal.

Despite taking the lead, Express still looked vulnerable at the back and it needed the experience of Uganda international defender Juuko to deny Onduparaka, as he raced to clear a ball that was rolling into an empty net in the 18th minute.

In the 68th minute, drama ensued when Express skipper Walusimbi was sent off for handling the ball deliberately in the box, and Kabong made no mistake sending Mathias Muwanga the opposite way for a 1-1 draw.

The Red Eagles will next take on Bright Stars on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Wankulukulu.