Express FC will not be beaten like Vipers SC by URA FC – Bbosa

The Red Eagles coach states they are ready to handle the Taxmen who beat the table-toppers in their last league outing

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has maintained his side will not be intimidated when they take on URA FC in a Uganda Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles are undergoing a mini resurgence under Bbosa with his three league games in charge since replacing George Ssimowgerere yielding seven out of a possible nine points.

The run has helped move the six-time champions to 11th position on the 16-team table which gives Bbosa confidence of a positive result despite the game being played behind closed doors because of previous fans violence.

“We handle every game as it comes, we hope for three points against URA,” Bbosa is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“If we believe in ourselves, we can make it as we did against [KCCA]. We will not behave like Vipers SC [beaten 3-1 by URA] because we have a different game plan for them,” said Bbosa who cut his teeth under URA coach Sam Ssimbwa.

“I respect [Ssimbwa], he made me what I am today, but we need the three points more than URA.”

On his part, URA coach Ssimbwa says they will be going for a second straight win against Express.

“I’m happy my team rose from the Busoga United loss and came all out against Vipers. If you’re a good coach and you don’t beat Villa, KCCA, Vipers, and Express, [then] you can’t enjoy,” Ssimbwa is also quoted by Daily Monitor.

Ssimbwa will look to the in-form attack of Cromwel Rwothomio who has scored eight league goals while Dan Isiagi has four in three games in all competitions.

Behind them is arguably the best midfield trio of Saidi Kyeyune who has six league goals together with captain Shafik Kagimu and Julius Mutyaba.

At Lugogo Stadium, Proline FC who are four points below Tooro United will look to pull them closer in a clash of the bottom two sides.