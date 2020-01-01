‘Express FC will avoid relegation’ - new coach Bbosa

The new Red Eagles coach maintains they will beat the drop after guiding them to a league win away from home

Coach Wasswa Bbosa has vowed to help Express FC remain in the Uganda Premier League for next season.

The new coach, who replaced George Ssimwogerewe, picked up his first win after they edged out Onduparaka FC 1-0 at Green Light stadium in Arua on Friday.

The Red Eagles had not won their last seven games against Onduparaka.



Bbosa, who was appointed on Monday to try and save the club from relegation, became the first coach to win in Arua with three different teams. He had won in Arua with SC Villa and Tooro United.



The Red Eagles, who had gone two games without a win, saw their midfielder Lawrence Kigonya sent off after two bookable offences, but that did not stop Express from fighting for victory at fortress-like Arua.



Substitute Frank Ssenyondo’s strike in the 85th minute helped Express to climb from the relegation zone to 11th on 24 points.

Bbosa has now revealed they only need to win four of the 10 remaining matches to avoid relegation.



“We can survive relegation,” Bbosa is quoted by New Vision. “This is a big club with a rich history, it should not be in such relegation battles.”

Looking at their reputation, Express are six-time champions of the league, with 10 Uganda Cup titles.

