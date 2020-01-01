Express FC welcome decision by Fufa to punish midfielder Galiwango

The Red Eagles have welcomed the decision taken by the local federation to fine the midfielder who signed for the Venoms

Express FC have expressed their satisfaction following the ruling made by the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) to punish star player Disan Galiwango.

On Tuesday, Galiwango, who signed for UPL champions Vipers SC in this transfer window, was ordered to pay Express USh25 million for breach of contract.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) Dispute Resolution Chamber made the judgment on September 2 after Express had sought their attention and resolution over the matter.

More teams

The 22-year-old left-back, who the Red Eagles had maintained was still their contracted player, had signed to serve the Venoms for the next four years.

Express CEO Isaac Mwesigwa, who found the matter on the table when he signed for the Red Eagles, has now said they are happy justice has been served, the case closed and wished the player all the best in his future endeavours.

“As a club we let football win, we didn’t want to drag this issue for so long,” Mwesigwa is quoted by the club’s official website while reacting to the ruling by Fufa.

“The club wishes Disan [Galiwango] success in his new adventure.”

In their ruling, Fufa stated: “The player, Dissan Galiwango is ordered to refund the USh15,000,000 [Fifteen million shilling only] he received from Express FC in November 2019,” the resolution chamber decreed.

“Disan Galiwango is ordered to pay compensation for breach of his obligations vis-à-vis the club, Express FC under the preliminary contract/pre-contract in the amount of USh10,000,000 [Ten million shillings only].

“Disan Galiwango shall not be issued a player’s licence until the total amount of USh25,000,000 [Twenty-five million shillings only] is fully paid to Express FC.”

Article continues below

Express had argued the defender had renewed his deal after negotiations and thereby took USh15 million although his initial quotation was USh30 million.

The Red Eagles further stated Galiwango affirmed his wish to stay after signing the papers with the club chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

Since then, reports emerged that Vipers signed Galiwango, gave him USh60 million as a sign-on fee inclusive of USh15 million that he was to pay Express.