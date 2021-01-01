Express FC thrash MYDA FC to extend unbeaten run, Vipers SC win

The Red Eagles have stretched their unbeaten run with another huge win away against the promoted side away from home

Express FC maintained their winning run in the Ugandan Premier League after they hammered promoted side MYDA FC 4-0 in a one-sided match on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles went into the match against the winless side buoyed by a 4-0 drubbing of BUL FC in their last league encounter and they never disappointed when they set foot at King George IV Memorial Stadium.

On-form striker George Senkaaba put them into the lead in the 22nd minute after rounding up the MYDA defence to squeeze the ball into any empty. Despite seeing much of the ball in the first-half, the Wasswa Bbosa led charges went into the break enjoying a 1-0 lead.

On resumption, Express continued to press their hosts but they had to wait until the 58th minute when Godfrey Lwesibawa powered home the second goal from a free header and they were 3-0 up two minutes later when Ssenkaba scored his second of the afternoon after a fine finish.

Lwesibawa then made it 4-0 for the Red Eagles, meeting a cross from Ssenkaba to drive a low-footed effort past the keeper, however, MYDA denied Express keeper Mathias Muwanga a clean sheet after Issa Lumu was fouled inside the box with the referee pointing to the penalty spot.

Eric Mutebi then stepped up for MYDA to send keeper Muwanga the wrong way and hand their team at least a goal from the battle.

In another match, champions Vipers SC needed a second-half goal to sink struggling BUL FC 1-0 at St Marys Kitende Stadium in Kampala.

BUL, who had lost 4-0 in their last league match against Express, proved a hard nut to crack for the Venoms and they had to wait until the 84th minute to snatch the vital points after Yunus Sentamu powered home a brilliant header from Paul Mucureezi's delivery.

Former champions KCCA FC failed in their bid to break Wakiso Giants' eight-match unbeaten run as they settled for a 1-1 draw in another match at Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium.

The Kasasiro Boys went into the match having beaten MYDA 5-0 in their last outing, but they could not find their passing against Wakiso as they struggled to play their usual flowing game.

However, they took a deserved lead through Andrew Kigozi who broke the deadlock in the 40th minute with a rocket of a hit but Wakiso levelled matters before half-time after Ian Ssenfuka scored from the penalty spot.