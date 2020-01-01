Express FC striker Kalanda praises technical team for new arrivals

The team has managed to bring on board nine players in preparation for the new campaign

Express FC striker Frank Kalanda has lauded the technical bench for scouting what he terms as good players ahead of the new season.

The six-time league champions are restructuring ahead of the new season, hoping to offer stiff competition and push for titles. The forward has promised to help the new recruits settle well in order for them to help the team perform well.

"I think the technical team has spotted the good players," Kalanda told the club's website.

"And they are capable of handling the pressure because this is a big club. We welcome them and assure them that we shall help them adjust accordingly to help the club perform well."

The 29-year-old has also promised to score as many goals as possible for the Red Eagles in the new campaign. In the abandoned 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League season, the team managed to score 23 goals and created two.

"I am happy about last season’s performance which was down to teamwork," Kalanda continued.

"But for this coming campaign, I want to return to the [Uganda] Cranes fold and I can only do that by scoring more goals which I am sure of doing," the striker concluded.

The new players at Express include two goalkeepers Cryspus Kusiima and Denis Otim, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, centre-back Richard Bbosa along with midfielders Abel Eturude, Kakooza Mahad, Baker Sakah, Godfrey Lwesibawa, and forward Kiragga Mustafa.

The club has promised fans they will work on their stadium ahead of the new season.

The Red Eagles have Wankulukuku as their venue for the home matches and the club has now promised to renovate it so as to create a conducive environment for the fans when the new season kicks off.

"Express have stepped up their bid to create a conducive environment for her fans by the time the Uganda Premier League kicks off in October," the club said in a statement released earlier.

According to the club’s CEO Isaac Mwesigwa, the club will renovate the stadium, with emphasis on the drainage system, especially near the technical area and maintaining the playing surface.

Express finished ninth in the concluded campaign.