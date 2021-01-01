Express FC strike late to sink Police FC as Wakiso Giants held

The Red Eagles recovered ater two matches without a win to claim victory at Lugogo while the Purple Sharks picked up a vital draw away

Express FC ended their run of two matches without victory after they secured a 1-0 away win against Police FC in a Ugandan Premier League match played at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles went into the match having failed to score in two straight matches, which had seen them lose 1-0 against UPDF FC away and then draw 0-0 against Kyetume FC at home.

Forward Erick Kambale rose the highest after a poor clearance by Police defenders to nod the only goal on the day home with eight minutes to go, and hand them a win in their final match of the first round.

The first half had little to write home about with much of it being played during a heavy downpour, both teams struggling to put together a string of passes and maintain possession.

The playing surface at Omondi Stadium had a few spots that were waterlogged making it impossible to have any rhythm.

After the recess, Wasswa Bbosa’s charges came all out mostly using the flanks, with Godfrey Lwesibawa and Charles Musiige, but Police goalkeeper Derrick Ochan always came through to keep the hosts in the game.

With eight minutes left, it looked like the Red Eagles were dropping points once more but Kambale had other ideas, the 20-year-old rose highest to head the ball into the back of the net following a defensive mistake, sending the visiting side’s fans into wild celebrations.

The win took the Red Eagles to second position on the 16-team log on 32 points, two ahead of defending champions Vipers SC and one behind table leaders URA FC.

Article continues below

In another match, Wakiso Giants snatched a 0-0 draw against UPDF Bombo Military Stadium.

The top-tier will continue on Tuesday with KCCA FC set to take on Vipers at St Marys Kitende while Onduparaka FC will come up against URA.

The matches will come up hours after the Federation of Uganda Football Association sanctioned KCCA and Onduparaka FC and ordered them to play their next home matches without fans for violating Article 10 of the Fufa Covid-19 regulations after they allowed their fans to enter matches without wearing masks.