Express FC set to release 20 players as rebuilding plan for 2020/21 season begins

The Red Eagles are understood to have identified players to fill their void already

Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Express FC are set to release up to 20 players in the upcoming transfer window.

Reports in the country indicate the side will release those players so as to create room for the ones whom coach Wasswa Bbosa think might help him build a stronger side.

Bbosa, who was confirmed as the club's permanent coach in late May after serving on an interim basis since February, is understood to have already shared his team rebuilding plan with Express bosses.

Sadiq Ssekyembe, Lawrence Kigonya, Isaac Doka, Tony Kyamera, David Kakeeto, Shafiq Avemah, Hamis Bateega, Muhammad Yiga, Joseph Ziwa, Enock Ssebagala, Joshua Musoke, Martin Kizza, Joshua Ssetambule, Denis Sserukwaya and Andrew Kiwanuka are players who are thought to be on their way out of the Red Eagles circle.

Bbosa is understood to have settled on four players from relegated Tooro United that include Godfrey Lwesibawa, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama and Faizo Ssekyanzi as his preferred new players.

Express are also understood to have singled out two players from their rivals SC Villa.

Bbosa, who replaced George Ssimwogerere, came and stabilised the club which was battling relegation and eventually saw them finish ninth when the season was cancelled after 25 matches had been played.

“My bosses want me to deliver the title in the time they have given me and I believe it is very possible. We are going to start by recruiting about 12 players, some of whom I have already identified,” Bbosa said in an earlier interview as he hinted at some changes at the club.

“We can’t compete with Vipers SC, KCCA FC and URA FC on star players but I’ll bring competent players to make Express rise again.”

Meanwhile, defender Savio Kabugo has revealed his goal against Ghana in a 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Namboole remains special in his career.

Kabugo scored the only goal of the encounter at Namboole as he worked hard and kept Andrew Ayew and his teammates at bay.

“It’s was a special moment which I vividly recall and the best in my career so far because it was my first game in the senior national side against strong nations like Ghana and Togo with world-class players,” Kabugo told Football256.

“That goal changed my life a lot as it introduced me to many who matter and big opportunities, which up to date, are still positively impacting on my life.

“It also made me so popular in my home area and country at large which status I still enjoy to date."

He also said the strike made his AS Vita move possible thereafter.

“Before I got injured in 2014, I was at my best and I knew I was destined for greatness but God had other plans for me,” the Sebeta Kenema FC star said.

“It wasn’t easy for me but agents kept pushing for a move and when the Vita opportunity came it wasn’t so hard for me to get because they knew my potential from the match against Ghana.”