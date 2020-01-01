Express FC reveal Mutakubwa approach, Onyango and co. reach out to Kasirye

Red Eagles coach Wasswa Bbosa is keen to reunite with the goalkeeper after they worked together at Tooro United

Express FC head coach Wasswa Bbosa is keen to be reunited with Kyetume goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa next season.

Bbosa, who has already been confirmed as the club's permanent coach after serving on an interim capacity since February, reveals he has already identified the goalkeeper as his top target.

The duo worked together at Tooro United and a reunion at Express is highly likely.

“I gave a list of players I want to my Chief Executive Officer [Isaac Mwesigwa], and [Joel] Mutakubwa is amongst those players. For now, he’s still in talks with the CEO and I hope they reach a conclusion soon,” Bbosa told Football256.

“Of course, we have remained in contact and he is my good friend and maybe I would have loved the deal done quick, but I am not the right person to engage him.

“It’s the CEO's work and he told me all is moving well and anytime soon we may have a breakthrough in negotiations.”

The Red Eagles are expected to face stiff competition from Vipers SC, who have reportedly also shown interest in the goalkeeper in the final months of a two-year contract.

Bbosa further confirmed talks are ongoing between them and David Owori and Ambrose Kirya, both of SC Villa.

“It’s true that they’re also on the list of players I want, and the club is holding talks with them but there’s nothing to confirm yet,” the coach revealed.

Meanwhile, a number of Ugandan goalkeepers paid a courtesy call to Jamil Kasirye, who was recently calling for help through a video.

The delegation was led by Cranes goalkeeper trainer Fred Kajoba while Charles Lukwago, Ismail Watenga and Crested Cranes skipper Ruth Aturo also attended. Dennis Onyango also took part in the initiative to reach out to the retired goalkeeper.

“We learnt that [Jamil] Kasirye has for a while now not been doing well, that’s why we decided to go to his place first,” Kajoba told Football256.

“But we are looking forward to setting up something that will stay around for a long time to sustain all the goalkeepers in need of help at any time be it the retired or those still active.

“I am happy with the goalkeepers because when we contacted them, they all positively responded and collected a lot of money amongst themselves.

“We took a lot of foodstuffs and some money with us and Kasirye was extremely excited about seeing us.

“We shall now start up a union which will keep us together because, from today onwards, we don’t want to hear any of our goalkeepers suffering.”

Kasirye was part of Uganda's 1978 African Cup of Nations delegation but was the number two goalkeeper to Paul Ssali. He played for KCC FC and SC Villa.