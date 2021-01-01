Express FC pick up critical win against Police FC

The league games were part of the three that were played across various venues despite the heavy rains witnessed

Express FC took a critical 2-0 win over Police FC on Saturday to keep their Uganda Premier League title ambitions alive.

Erick Kambale and Geofrey Lwesibwa scored the two goals for the Red Eagles who registered a third consecutive win. The victory sees Express – now with 46 points - remain below leading Vipers SC who are on top with 50 points.

Express would have opened the scoring in the third minute but Martin Kizza was unable to beat Derrick Ochan in the Police goal from close range. The hosts got an opener in the fifth minute when Ochan failed to deal with Kambale’s shot. The scorer collected the rebound after Ochan fumbled and slotted home on a wet surface.

Lwesibwa scored the second goal in the 48th minute when he broke through from the left-wing to beat Ochan from a tight angle. Police would have scored in the 70th-minute when they won a penalty but Ben Ocen could not successfully convert the penalty awarded.

Murushid Juuko brought down Duncan Ssenide and the centre referee Shamila Nabbadda gave the visitors a penalty which Ocen could not convert and deny Express a clean sheet. The scoreline would have been huge but Frank Kalanda failed to capitalize on two late chances created after good combinations with Kizza and Lwesibwa.

Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa praised the players for implementing what they have been training on.

“We’ve been doing our best to prepare the boys and today the determination and focus was evident,” said Bbosa. “The weather made it harder but during our preparation, we knew we would have such a situation but again credit to the boys.

“We now focus on our next assignment away to Kyetume next week.”

Midfielder Yaya Kakooza - who was named man of the match - lauded his teammates for a good fight against the fifth-placed Police.

“It was a good fight today, Police are a good and stubborn team but the boys put in a show,” he said.

“The difference was we put in more effort and fought harder. To win the man of the match award is great motivation but I didn’t do it alone, credit goes to the entire team and technical bench for the effort.”

Meanwhile, the game involving BUL FC and Mbarara City was called off due to a heavy downpour.

The match was cancelled in the 60th minute when the score was tied at 1-1. Jude Ssemugabi scored for Mbarara while Richard Wandyaka equalised for BUL.

Finally, SC Villa and Bright Stars shared points from a 0-0 draw in their respective game.