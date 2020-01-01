Express FC part ways with coach Ssimwogerere

The club have had a run of poor results and have decided to make changes in the technical bench

Ugandan Premier League side Express FC have parted ways with head coach George Ssimwogerere.

The top-tier side reached the agreement after a poor start to the year which have seen them win just one game out of the five games played. The final blow to the tactician was their 1-0 loss at home against Mbarara City.

"Coach George Ssimwogerere Leaves the club," the club confirmed through their official Twitter account.

Coach George Ssimwogerere Leaves The Club.



The coach and the club board have agreed to part ways on a mutual agreement.



The club thanks the coach and his technical staff for the work done and wish them best in the future. pic.twitter.com/70mEtp8VD5 — Express FC (@ExpressFCUganda) February 4, 2020

"The coach and the club board have agreed to part ways on a mutual agreement. The club thank the coach and his technical staff for the work done and wish them best in the future."

The six-time league champions have gone ahead to confirm Wasswa Bbosa as their new tactician, effective immediately.

"Coach Wasswa Bbosa rejoins Express as head coach. He will replace George Ssimwogerere for his second stint and his technical team will be confirmed later. Welcome back home Coach Bbosa."

Coach Wasswa Bbosa Rejoins Express as Head Coach



The coach will replace coach George Ssimwogerere for his second stint and his technical team will be confirmed later.



Welcome back home Coach Bbosa. pic.twitter.com/8WEgECJU3S — Express FC (@ExpressFCUganda) February 4, 2020

While with Express, Ssimwogerere won 11 of the 33 games he was in charge of, drew seven and lost 15.



