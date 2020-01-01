Express FC part ways with 18 players ahead of 2020/21 UPL season

The club's technical bench was not impressed with the performance of the players in the concluded season

Ugandan Premier League side Express FC have released 18 players in preparation for the new season.

Head coach Wasswa Bbosa, who joined the team midway through the 2019/20 season, is keen on improving his team ahead of the new season. The tactician communicated his wish to the top management and this has now been communicated to the players.

"Greetings to you all players, I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for completing the season," read the message to players from CEO Isaac Mwesigwa and as reported by Sports Nation.

"The technical team had a meeting led by head coach Wasswa Bbosa and reviewed the performance of every single player during the season and we would like to thank all of you for the great job done.

"But according to the club goal and target next season, the technical team concluded that the following players will not be part of the club next season.

"Tonny Kyamera, Joshua Adea, Mohammed Yiga, Emmanuel Bafoe, Martin Kizza, Joseph Zziwa, Hamis Batega, Andrew Kiwanuka, David Kakeeto, Hamdan Nsubuga, Axel Konan, Lawrence Kigonya, Dennis Sserukwaya, Peter Mutebi, Isaac Doka, Shafiq Avemah, Baker Lukooya and Idris Kabonge."

The Kampala-based side finished ninth in the concluded season after scoring 31 points from the 25 games played.

The Red Eagles coach went on to state on Sanyuka TV why the decision was reached and explained why he has to sign players he is comfortable working with to help the team hit set objectives.

"We had about 32 players and you could fail to select the starting 11. I am not saying that they were bad players but the truth is that they are not good enough to fit in our targets of winning a trophy next season," Bbosa said.

"We need players that meet our requirements. How can you compete when you are Express and you cannot have a player on the national team, at least on a Chan or Cecafa team.

"[Dropping and signing] happens the world over, every coach has those players he is comfortable working with and I am not different. I have my philosophy and I know the type of players I want.

"We may not bring big names, say from Vipers or KCCA, because you can pick a player from a lower club and he will give you what you want.

"I have been very active in football ever since I retired from playing and I know and have followed the players in Uganda."