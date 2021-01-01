Express FC overcome Wakiso Giants to go top, BUL defeat struggling MYDA FC

The Red Eagles will, however, have to wait until the conclusion of matchday actions to know whether Vipers will dislodge them or not

A 3-0 win against Wakiso Giants in a Ugandan Premier League tie at Mutessa II Stadium in Wankulukuku saw Express FC move top of the table on Friday.

George Ssenkaba, Charles Musiige and Godfrey Lwesibwa scored the goals that handed the big win to the Red Eagles over the Purple Sharks.

Ssenkaba, who had scored in the last two games, got Express the opener in the sixth minute as he tapped home from close range after a build-up that also involved Lwesibwa and Erick Kambale.

In the 10th minute, Express doubled the lead when Kambale beat his marker Joshua Lubwama and set Musiige through on goal. The forward managed to find the back of the net after beating Wakiso Giants' goalkeeper Samson Kiirya.

In the 52nd minute, Lwesibwa scored via a free-kick that deflected off Vianne Ssekajugo as Express sealed a big win and a clean sheet

The Red Eagles have now amassed 22 points but their top position will be confirmed after Vipers SC and Onduparaka play on Saturday. The Purple Sharks remain 10th with 11 points.

Meanwhile, BUL FC condemned struggling Malaba Youth Development Association to a 4-1 loss in another Premier League tie at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

Moses Batali, Simon Oketch, Anwar Ntege, and Joseph Ssemajju scored for the Jinja club as Musa Esenu denied them a clean sheet with the only goal for the debutants.

Esenu gave MYDA the lead in the 16th minute before the goal was cancelled out by Batali in the added minutes of the first half. Oketch gave BUL the lead in the 81st minute before Ntege scored the third in the 86th minute.

Ssemajju scored the fourth in the fifth minute of added time as the game stretched to the 98th minute.

BUL, who have to shift focus to the next match against Onduparaka, had to do duty without head coach Arthur Kyesimira, who was sent off after a second booking for his continued verbal protests against the referees.

MYDA, who will play Wakiso Giants next, have now lost their ninth match as they remain deep in the relegation zone. BUL, on the other hand, are now 12th with 10 points.