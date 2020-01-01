Express FC officials want UPL title delivered in three years - Bbosa

The tactician was appointed on a full-time basis after serving in an interim capacity for four months

Express FC head coach Wasswa Bbosa has revealed a daunting task placed on his shoulders after being confirmed as the club's permanent coach.

Bbosa was given the mantle fully a few days ago after serving from February as an interim boss. He was brought on board when George Ssimwogerere was fired early in the year.

Bbosa joined when the club was battling relegation but helped them move up the ladder and to finish ninth when the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) was cancelled.

“My bosses want me to deliver the title in the time they have given me and I believe it is very possible. We are going to start by recruiting about 12 players, some of whom I have already identified,” Bbosa told Daily Monitor.

“We can’t compete with Vipers SC, KCCA FC and URA FC on star players but I’ll bring competent players to make Express rise again."

Bbosa, who last won the UPL title with Express in 2012 serving as Sam Ssimbwa's assistant coach, revealed specific duties his backroom members will be handling.

“I’m going to work with [James] Odoch, [Sam] Kawalya, [Ayub] Balyejusa, and [Hassan] Mubiru; who like me, all played for the club and love it at heart,” added Bbosa.

“Kawalya will work with the goalkeepers, Mubiru with the strikers, Balyejusa and Odoch with midfielders and me with the defenders on top of conducting the entire training sessions.”

The tactician believes the objectives of the club can be achieved in three years.

“The first year will be for rebuilding, the second, we will go for the title and the third will be a real business. With my favoured 4-3-3 counter-attacking formation and with right players, expect Express to be back,” continued Bbosa.

The revelation of the tasks placed on him comes a few days after he called for patience from fans and administrators as he strives to steer Express FC to glory.

“I was here before as a coach and Express being a big club, I know very well the pressure affiliated to that but all I can ask for this time round is patience from my bosses and the fans, please let’s coordinate,” Bbosa said in an earlier interview.

“I understand that everyone’s wish is to see the club winning but it also requires some patience, I will be honest when I returned in February, I found the team backwards compared to where I had left it in 2016.

“So, we should all learn from that experience and step by step we shall rebuild this team back to where it belongs.”