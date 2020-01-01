Express FC move away from relegation zone after win over Onduparaka FC

The victory also marked the opening game of Wasswa Bbosa's rein since he replaced George Ssimwogerere as head coach

Express FC registered their first win over Onduparaka FC after a 1-0 win on Friday in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) tie at Light Stadium in Arua.

Frank Ssenyondo scored the only goal which ensured Express got their first win against the Catterpillers since the former were promoted five seasons ago.

Express, who appointed Wasswa Bbosa to replace George Ssimwogerere as head coach this week, looked a better side all through the encounter and would have taken a lead in the first 15 minutes but Eric Kambale wasted three open chances.

Bbosa saw his charges reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when Lawrence Kigonya was sent off because of a second bookable offence. The new coach made a tactical change in the 61st minute when he brought on Dennis Sserukwaya for Isaac Doka.

Eric Kambale and Dissan Galiwango came close for the visitors in the 82nd and 83rd minutes but they were not clinical enough to punish their hosts who struggled to assert their numerical advantage.

Second-half substitute Ssenyondo broke the deadlock in the 85th minute to help Express pick vital points which saw them move to the 12th place away from the relegation zone.

Ssenyondo would have earned a brace but he wasted his 89th-minute chance as his shot went out slightly when he aimed at the bottom corner. Ssenyondo had won possession from Onduparaka's Dennis Andama but he has to blame himself for sending his shot off the target.

In another encounter, Mbarara City emerged winners against Police FC after registering 1-0 victory at home.

Brian Aheebwa netted the only goal that separated the two sides in the sixth minute of the added time after full time to punish Police who had remained firm for the better part of the game.

After the victory, Mbarara are seventh with 29 nine points and Police will remain 14th with one point above Tooro United and Kyetume FC who are 15th and 16th on the UPL standings.