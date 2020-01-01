Express FC legend Tamale reveals why he recommended Sakah signing

The youngster became the seventh new player for the Red Eagles and the move received the blessings of the Premier League winner

Express FC legend Fred Tamale has revealed the reason why he recommended the signing of Baker Sakah.

The 19-year-old was signed as the seventh new player and Tamale said he was convinced the youngster has qualities to help the Red Eagles soar even higher.

“Firstly I’d like to thank the technical team for listening to me, I’ve seen [Baker] Sakah play on numerous occasions and I was more than convinced he belonged to the Red Eagles,” Tamale told the club’s website.

“Sakah will offer pace to the team’s attack, of course, pending coach [Wasswa] Bbosa’s decision on where to play him but he also believes in himself which is key for a player at this level.”

During his playing time at Express, Tamale won six titles which included the league and domestic cup trophies.

The arrival of the forward is expected to increase the pool of the players in that area as coach Bbosa looks to guide the team for a successful season.

Sakah was signed from Zana High School after he agreed to a four-year deal with the Red Eagles.

Meanwhile, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA FC) are closing in on striker Yusuf Bogere.

The newly-promoted MYDA have been one of Bogere’s admirers since and reports claim the two parties are close to signing an agreement.

The striker has featured for New Villa in Fort Portal City in the Second Division; the Fufa Big League. Bogere also previously traded in the Ugandan Premier League when he was at Sports Club Villa and the return to the top-tier is understood to have been one of the reasons he wants to quickly join MYDA.

Bogere further boasts Fufa Drum experience as he was part of the Rwenzori Province team in that tournament.

MYDA – based in Eastern Uganda – will play their home matches at King George Stadium in Tororo.

The club has signed midfielders Waiswa Kasango, Isaac Doka and Amos Etoju and former AFC Leopards’ defender Ramathan Yakubu.

Ibra Nsimbe and Eric Mutebi have renewed their contracts with MYDA for one year and two years respectively, according to Kawowo Sports.

MYDA were promoted as they were at the top of the Elgon Group when Fufa cancelled the league in June.