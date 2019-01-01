Express FC fined for fan trouble after defeat to KCCA FC

The Fufa disciplinary committee have fined the former league champions after their fans caused trouble in a league match

Six-time Uganda Premier League champions Express FC have been fined 1.5 million shillings ($ 400) by the Fufa Disciplinary committee for fan violence.

The committee found the Red Eagles guilty after their fans threw objects at match officials, KCCA fans and their former player John Revita in a 3-1 defeat at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on November 13.

“Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel has fined Express FC UGX1.5M, warned them strongly against future actions over their fans’ behaviour…,” read part of the statement as quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“On November 13, Express fans during & after the match vs KCCA threw objects at the match officials, John Revita and KCCA fans.”

This is the second time this season the club has been fined – first, it was their coach George Ssimwogerere who had to part ways with 500,000 shillings for encouraging ball boys to hide match balls.