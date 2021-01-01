Express FC duo Senkaaba and Kiggundu on their road to recovery

The two Red Eagles players picked up injuries at the opening of the 2020-21 campaign

Express FC duo of forward George Senkaaba and left-back Arthur Kiggundu have come out to discuss their road to recovery after picking injuries at the start of the Ugandan Premier League season.

The duo has been out of action for close to five weeks now, Senkaaba suffered multiple partial tears in his Achilles during the 1-0 away win over his former club Kitara FC on March 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, three days later after Senkaaba got injured, left-back Kiggundu also got injured in the 1-0 home win over Busoga United, and both injuries were given a period of about six weeks to recover.

Senkaaba, who had scored six goals to his name before he picked the injury, has now said it was a setback for him to suffer the injury at a time he had started to score goals.

“It’s been tough watching from the sidelines, to get injured is part of football but the time when it happens is really vital,” Senkaaba told the club’s official website.

“As a forward, I felt I had started doing well therefore, it was a setback but the club has done a tremendous job to help us get back to our feet.

“The strength and conditioning coach [Hellen Buteme] along with the medical team [Makubya Alyosius and Wante Godfrey] have been supportive too so in no time I will be back in the squad.”

On his part, Kiggundu told the same portal: “Like George [Senkaaba] said, injuries are always a setback but we have focused on getting better to return to full fitness as soon as possible.

“The bots have soldiered on well, they have fought hard to put the team to the level it is now and we are very grateful, the focus now is to return to the top of the table and win silverware.”

Both players have already resumed light training under the supervision of coach Buteme and are not far away from regaining full fitness. According to team doctor Alyosius, they have shown positive recovery.

Article continues below

“It’s been a bit tough on both of them,” Alyosius told the same portal. “No player wants to sit out and watch others play, but I should say they are mentally strong and they have done well.

“We hope that they recover in a few weeks time and resume playing.”

The Red Eagles sit third on the 16-team table with 40 points, four adrift of table leaders URA FC and three adrift of second-placed Vipers SC, and they will face Onduparaka FC at home in their next assignment.