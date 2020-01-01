Express FC determined to thwart Galiwango's KCCA FC move

The Red Eagles are eager to ensure they do not lose their second captain to the Kassasiro Boys during the upcoming transfer window

Express FC are in a tight battle to ensure they keep Disan Galiwango who has been approached for a potential move by KCCA FC.

Daily Monitor reports Galiwango has been promised a three-year contract should he accept a move away from Express. If the defender decides to leave, it would be the second captain Express are losing to KCCA after John Revita left as a free agent in 2019.

“We should pull it off if all goes well. Both parties are interested. He is coming as a free agent but terms with the player have not been concluded yet. When done with all our targets, I’ll let you know,” a source close to KCCA is quoted as saying by Daily Monitor.

New Express Chief Executive Officer Isaac Mwesigwa, however, denied the rumours their captain is a free agent.

“I assure you Galiwango is not a free agent. He is our player contracted up to 2022. He is not going anywhere,” Mwesigwa told Daily Monitor.

Meanwhile, Coach Douglas Bamweyana has revealed his imminent move to Wakiso Giants. Bamweyana said he has already agreed with Wakiso's officials on key issues he would want to be addressed before being appointed.

“In the negotiations, we have had with the club, I have given them my terms. I want full authority over team issues and time to execute my three-year strategic plan. I’m happy that management agreed to that,” Bamweyana told Daily Monitor.

“Management has told me about their desire to start grooming young players and selling them to the professional ranks.

"That is what I exactly set out to do at every club. I have tried building clubs for posterity but they send me away midway and they end up losing the grand plan.”

Bamweyana has coached Maroons FC, Express FC and SC Villa before.

Finally, Onduparaka FC chairman Benjamin Nyakuni has promised the club will overcome the struggles witnessed during the cancelled season. The Arua-based club has been at the Premier League since 2016 and Nyakuni is hopeful key players will be tied down as they prepare for the 2020/21 season.

“Last season was our toughest but it did not stop us from doing the things we can do. There were some positives like we managed to hold our 10th anniversary and our first round of form was good. That gave me strength," Nyakuni said.

“We have about five or six players whose contracts expire and we are going to speak to them. It is usually 50-50 but we will do all we can.

“It’s been a tough season but we are negotiating. We have reached out to the players with some facilitation.”