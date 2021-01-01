Express FC and SC Villa share spoils in derby as Police FC gun down UPDF FC

The Jogoos failed to earn revenge against their old rivals the Red Eagles in a stalemate while Police won the ‘battle of forces’

SC Villa failed to earn revenge against their rivals Express FC after they settled for a 0-0 draw in a Ugandan Premier League derby at Bombo Military Grounds on Wednesday.

The two oldest clubs in Uganda history were meeting for the second round fixture with the Jogoos seeking to avenge the 1-0 first-round defeat suffered against the Red Eagles at Wankulukuku Stadium.

It was Express who started out well in the first period trying to break through Villa’s midfield but the hosts stood firm.

Erick Kambale came close to opening the scores for the visitors in the 20th minute when he created enough space to connect well to a corner delivered by Godfrey Lwesibawa but he placed the ball agonizingly past the near post on the left.

Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga was called into action ten minutes later when his finger-tip save denied Villa’s Ronald Ssekiganda and at the opposite end, Saidi Kenyi also came through for the hosts with a similar save to deny Charles Musiige five minutes to the break.

After the resumption, Express knew they had to keep piling more pressure on their opponents, especially on the flanks, and winger Martin Kizza tried on several occasions to penetrate the Villa defence but fell short.

Kizza could have won it with a minute to go after he cut in well from the right-wing and he surprised the Villa defence with a pass to Erick Kambale but the cross was cleared away for a fruitless corner.

The draw means Wasswa Bbosa’s Express will remain third on the 16-team table with 36 points, three behind table leaders Vipers SC and URA FC, while Villa will move up to sixth position on 29 points from 17 matches.

In another match, Police FC cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against their fellow policemen UPDF FC at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Police took a deserved lead in the 21st minute when Frank Zaga directed his header to an empty in the 21st minute and Derrick Kakooza made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

It was Kakooza who sealed the game for Police in the 61st minute as they won the match dubbed ‘battle of the forces.’

The win pushed Police to fourth position on the table with 31 points from 17 matches while UPDF will remain in position seven with 25 points from 17 outings.