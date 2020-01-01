Express FC and MLS Logistics sign two-year partnership deal

The former champions are aiming at getting to the top and reclaim their lost glory

Ugandan Premier League side Express FC have sealed another sponsor, Mineral Services Limited (MLS) Logistics, ahead of the new campaign.

The Wankulukuku-based side has been busy both on and off the pitch as they work towards competing with the top teams.

"Express FC have on Monday, [August 24] sealed a sponsor partnership with leading mining and logistics company [MSL Logistics]," the club confirmed on their official website.

The deal will see the two parties work together on a two-year deal with an option of extension.

"As more partners get on board it is upon us as a team to keep making sure we put brand awareness at the forefront of all our work," the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa said after the unveiling.

"I urge Express nation and other well-wishers to believe and support the process as we aim to achieve our objectives and also give back to our partners," he concluded.

MSL company contributes to petroleum exploration as well as the production of it in Uganda and this has been in existence since 1998.

A couple of days ago, the club entered into a partnership with the transport solutions company Spesho for the next two years.

The former league champions are aiming at getting back to the top and they are restructuring to achieve that as soon as next season. The deal has now been made public by the Wankulukuku-based side.

"Partners recognize that we are moving in the right direction and would like to be part of this journey," Mwesigwa stated.

"We commit to paying back our beloved partners with good governance, performance, and visibility of their brands as we achieve the objectives of the club."

The coming of Spesho is a boost for the team that already has other sponsors like Equity Bank, Buganda Land Board, and betting firm Betway.

In an earlier interview, the CEO had promised the club's fans the good old days will be back.

The last time the Red Eagles won major silverware was back in the 2011/12 season when they bagged the league title.

"The fans from feedback on the social media platforms are really enjoying the ride and we are not done yet," Mwesigwa said.

"Fans should be patient as we are rebuilding skillfully with the purpose of reviving the glorious days at Wankulukuku and with their support, the good times will be revived."