Explained: Why Scott Carson received Champions League winners' medal despite not playing a single minute in the tournament - as Man City keeper gives hilarious response to critics

Scott Carson now has two Champions League winners’ medals to his name, with the veteran goalkeeper forming part of Manchester City’s squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old is the third-choice shot-stopper in Pep Guardiola’s plans, but he is a popular member of the playing staff at the Etihad Stadium and regularly forms part of matchday squads despite seeing limited game time. He saw no minutes at all during the 2022-23 campaign, but still walked off with a European memento as City overcome Inter 1-0 during a tense continental final in Istanbul.

WHY DID CARSON GET A CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MEDAL? Premier League rules dictate that players must figure in five games in order to qualify for a title-winning medal, but that is not the case in European competition. As a result, regardless of the fact that he did not figure for the Blues, Carson was able to collect another medal having merely formed part of Guardiola’s squad – with 40 awarded by UEFA to the winning team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Both of Carson’s Champions League wins have been savoured in Istanbul, as he also formed part of Liverpool’s squad in 2005. He was a back-up then as well, behind penalty shootout hero Jerzy Dudek, and some have questioned whether he should be considered a two-time winner of the competition. One fan posted on social media after City’s victory over Inter: “Scott Carson. Twice champions league winner without playing a minute.” Carson bit back by pointing out that he played for Liverpool against Juventus in their triumphant campaign, saying: “90 minutes quarter-final do your research lad” – with that reply amusing City team-mate Jack Grealish.

WHAT'S NEXT: Carson has extended his contract at City for another 12 months, taking him through to the summer of 2024, but he has taken in just two appearances for the club across four seasons – with the first of those coming in a 4-3 Premier League win over Newcastle in May 2021 and the most recent seeing him make a 17-minute cameo in March 2022 during a Champions League last-16 clash with Sporting.