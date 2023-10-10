Explained: Why Real Madrid delayed confirming Vinicius Junior's contract extension

La Liga giants Real Madrid are preparing to announce the contract extension of their star player Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid delaying Vinicius' contract extension

Perez tested positive for COVID-19

Agreement in place since last year

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Jr., who moved to Santiago Bernabeu in 2018, has less than a year left in his existing contract with Real Madrid but Los Blancos are reportedly working to make the announcement of the Brazilian's contract extension soon.

WHY REAL MADRID DELAYED VINICIUS' CONTRACT EXTENSION? According to journalist Jorge Picon, the Spanish giants were supposed to confirm the news last week but the plan got postponed as club president Florentino Perez tested positive for COVID-19.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The journalist further revealed that an agreement between the player and the club has been in place for some time and that the official announcement is a mere formality.

WHAT'S NEXT: The 23-year-old will be next seen in action for his national team during the international break when Brazil take on Venezuela and Uruguay in 2026 World Cup qualifying games on October 12 and 17 respectively.