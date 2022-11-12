Explained: Why Raheem Sterling isn't in Chelsea's squad vs Newcastle

Raheem Sterling was not fit enough for a spot on Chelsea's bench as Graham Potter made four changes from the defeat at Manchester City in midweek.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Marc Cucurella and Denis Zakaria all dropped to the bench as part of a bold decision from Potter following Wednesday's Carabao Cup disappointment. With Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Jorginho coming in, one of the main talking points was Raheem Sterling's absence from the matchday squad, especially given that the World Cup is just over a week away.

WHY WAS STERLING ABSENT? To the relief of Gareth Southgate and England fans up and down the country, it was revealed that Sterling wouldn't feature against Newcastle due to illness, not injury. It was also confirmed that the illness wasn't COVID, meaning the winger's World Cup campaign shouldn't be affected. He is dealing with migraines.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are next in action on December 27 against Bournemouth.