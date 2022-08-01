Explained: Why PSG's Wijnaldum to Roma transfer is being held up

The former Liverpool man has been close to a move for several weeks

Georginio Wijnaldum's proposed loan move to Roma is being held up by the Serie A side's reluctance to agree an obligation to buy clause, GOAL understands.

Wijnaldum endured a disappointing 2021-22 debut campaign at Paris Saint-Germain, finding himself often used as a substitute following his move from Liverpool. The Dutchman did not feature at all in his side's two biggest games of the season, watching on from the sidelines in both legs as PSG exited the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the last 16.

This has led to him pushing for a move away from PSG this summer, and Wijnaldum had seemed set to join Roma on loan last month before the recent hold up.

What do we know about Roma's bid for Wijnaldum?

Roma have tabled a season-long loan offer for the Dutch midfielder, but due to his €9 million salary, they are unable to pay his wages in full. As a result, PSG have offered to cover half his salary this year.

However, the move has since been held up by the two clubs negotiating over the inclusion of an obligation to buy in the deal.

Although Roma are willing to include an option to make Wijnaldum's move permanent, they are wary of being forced to sign the 31-year-old next summer. If they convince PSG to make the buy clause an option rather than an obligation, they are keen to set the price between €10 million (£9m/$10m) and €15m (£13m/$15m).

Roma will also be able to take advantage of the Decreto Crescita rule in Italy. This permits clubs to pay less tax on contracts worth over €1m per year.

Will Roma sign Wijnaldum?

Despite the hold up, GOAL understands that progress is being made towards an agreement this week.

Wijnaldum himself is keen for the move to happen, as is Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

Should the deal be finalised, the former Newcastle man would become Roma's fifth signing of the summer transfer window after Zeki Celik, Nemanja Matic, Mile Svilar and most recently, Paulo Dybala.