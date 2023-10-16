Explained: Why there will be no early 2pm Premier League match on Sunday, October 22

Manchester United's game with Sheffield United at Old Trafford was slated for Sunday but had to be moved.

No 2pm Premier League game on Sunday

Manchester United had been due to play

Game switched to Saturday evening

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League teams will return to action at the weekend after the latest international break but fans may be disappointed to see there is no early kick-off on Sunday. Manchester United had been set to face Sheffield United in the 2pm slot but the game had to be switched to Saturday at 8pm due to the Red Devils' European commitments. Erik ten Hag's side face Copenhagen on Tuesday and Premier League rules dictate the game had to be switched to Saturday.

WHO IS PLAYING: Football fans may not be able to watch Premier League action at 2pm but they can tune in to some Scottish football. Sky Sports will provide coverage of Celtic's clash with Hearts instead. The broadcaster had to pick a non-Premier League game to cover as it still holds the rights for the Manchester United fixture. Aston Villa's clash with West Ham will follow at 4.30pm, while Tottenham will finish off this weekend's round of fixtures on Monday night against Fulham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United will surely be relieved to have some extra time to prepare for their Champions League encounter after making a disastrous start to their European campaign. The Red Devils have lost both of their first two fixtures and will be facing an early exit from the competition unless they can turn their form around quickly.

WHAT'S NEXT: Fans will be treated to some intriguing fixtures as players get back to domestic action. The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton gets the weekend started, before champions Manchester City play host to high-flying Brighton and Chelsea take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.