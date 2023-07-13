Explained: Why Jurrien Timber's £40m Arsenal transfer has been delayed as defender misses out on pre-season trip to Germany

Arsenal are still waiting to confirm the signing of Jurrien Timber, despite reaching an agreement with the defender and Ajax.

Timber closing in on deal

Arsenal yet to announce it

Hold-up explained

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal are hopeful of announcing the £40m ($52m) deal to sign the centre-back from Ajax on Friday. The deal has been in the works for weeks but it has been subject to a lengthy hold-up.

WHY HAS THE DEAL BEEN DELAYED? There has been a small contract issue that has prevented the Netherlands international from travelling to Germany for their pre-season friendly against Nurnberg, according to Football.London, though it has not hindered the club's belief that the deal will get over the line.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timber is set to become Arsenal's second signing of the summer, following Kai Havertz, who has arrived from Chelsea. They are also hopeful of signing Declan Rice from West Ham.

WHAT'S NEXT? Arsenal kick off their pre-season preparations on Thursday against Nurnberg.