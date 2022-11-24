News Matches
Explained: Why Embolo didn't celebrate his goal for Switzerland against Cameroon

James Hunsley
14:27 EAT 24/11/2022
Breel Embolo opened the scoring for Switzerland against Cameroon in his nation's first goal of the tournament, but his celebration was muted.
WHY DIDN'T EMBOLO CELEBRATE? Despite scoring his first goal at a World Cup, Embolo's celebrations were limited as the Switzerland international was actually born in Cameroon. The 25-year-old's muted celebrations were a sign of respect for his place of birth, as they fell to a 1-0 deficit early in the second half.

