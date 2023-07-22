Explained: Why Barcelona's pre-season clash against Juventus has been cancelled just hours before kick-off

Barcelona's pre-season friendly with Juventus has been suspended due to a bout of illness within the squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish giants were due to play against the Serie A side on July 22 at Levi Stadium in California as part of a tour including Real Madrid. However, the game against Juventus has been postponed due to a bout of viral gastroenteritis among the Barca squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match may be played at a later date, considering the financial loss both clubs would suffer from its cancellation. However, no announcement about it being rearranged has been made.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BARCELONA? They will face Arsenal on Thursday, followed by a game with Real Madrid on Saturday.