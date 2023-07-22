Explained: Why Barcelona's pre-season clash against Juventus has been cancelled just hours before kick-off

Emmet Gates
Barcelona friendly 2023Getty
BarcelonaJuventusPrimera División

Barcelona's pre-season friendly with Juventus has been suspended due to a bout of illness within the squad.

  • Barcelona call off game against Juventus
  • Game was scheduled for July 22
  • Bout of viral gastroenteritis within the squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish giants were due to play against the Serie A side on July 22 at Levi Stadium in California as part of a tour including Real Madrid. However, the game against Juventus has been postponed due to a bout of viral gastroenteritis among the Barca squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match may be played at a later date, considering the financial loss both clubs would suffer from its cancellation. However, no announcement about it being rearranged has been made.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Barcelona training 2023Getty

Juventus players dejected 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BARCELONA? They will face Arsenal on Thursday, followed by a game with Real Madrid on Saturday.

