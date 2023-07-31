Explained: Why Arsenal want David Raya despite already having Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal has started a vigorous recruitment campaign this summer, but adding goalkeeper David Raya to the team would up the ante.

Arsenal want David Raya

Already have Ramsdale

Arteta wants competition in squad

WHAT HAPPENED? With the Gunners' interest in Raya, fans have raised questions as to why Mikel Arteta would want the Brentford keeper despite already having Aaron Ramsdale in their ranks, who was ranked as one of the best keepers in the Premier League last season. The decision has been made by Arteta as he wants to have competition in the squad for all positions including the goalkeeper.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER Having competition could be very beneficial for Ramsdale, who dropped his form towards the end of the season as Arsenal conceded their massive points lead in the Premier League to Manchester City. However, if the transfer goes through, Arteta will have to look for ways to keep both keepers happy through the season as both Raya and Ramsdale will look to be the no. 1 for the Gunners in all competitions.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Only time will tell as to how the Raya saga unfolds as Brentford have made their stance clear: pay £40m for Raya if you want him.