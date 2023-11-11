Explained: Why Jude Bellingham isn't playing for Real Madrid against Valencia as England involvement now unclear despite being named in latest squad

Jude Bellingham is not involved for Real Madrid against Valencia, despite him being named as part of Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.

Will miss clash with Valencia

Dislocated his shoulder last week

May put his England place in doubt

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham will not be in the squad for Madrid's clash with Valencia this evening, the Liga giants announced. He has been diagnosed with "anterior instability of his left shoulder", after dislocating it against Rayo Vallecano last week.

HOW DID BELLINGHAM GET INJURED? The English midfielder landed awkwardly in the first half against Rayo, but was able to complete the entire game - despite needing a few minutes of treatment. He was named among the substitutes for Los Blancos' clash with Braga in the Champions League a few days later, but didn't feature in the contest.

WHAT THEY SAID: Madrid confirmed that Bellingham was injured, but said little about a timeline for recovery: "After the tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham, he has been diagnosed with anterior instability of his left shoulder, a consequence of his recent dislocation. Bellingham is out for today's match against Valencia."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His injury could have a significant impact on the upcoming England squad. Gareth Southgate named Bellingham to his group for two Euro 2024 qualification fixtures next week, but it seems that his inclusion could be in doubt, with the Three Lions having already qualified.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR REAL MADRID: Los Blancos play Valencia tonight in their final fixture before the November international break. They will have to make do without their star man, however, with Bellingham having already scored 13 goals in all competitions this season.