Explained: How Lionel Messi is an unlikely source of inspiration for NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans

NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins has explained how seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is an unlikely source of inspiration for him.

Both men on the move as free agents

Embracing new challenges in the States

Will be wearing No.10 shirts

WHAT HAPPENED? The vastly experienced wide receiver has, like Argentine icon Messi, taken on a new professional challenge in 2023. Hopkins has, having previously starred for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, linked up with the Tennessee Titans. Messi has also been on the move as a free agent this summer, with the mercurial forward leaving Paris Saint-Germain for MLS outfit Inter Miami. Hopkins is yet to make a competitive appearance for his new club, but he is raring to go ahead of the new NFL season and has once again inherited the No.10 jersey that has followed him throughout his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hopkins wears that shirt in a nod to Messi, with the five-time Pro Bowler telling The Tennessean of why he fills the same squad number as an iconic figure from a different form of football: “Messi was one of my favourite athletes. Just being a soccer fan, I always felt like if I had a chance, I wanted to put some respect to Messi.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hopkins is adjusting to life working with a different quarterback with the Titans – as he links up with Ryan Tannehill. Messi is acquainting himself with a new set of team-mates in Miami, with an immediate impression being made there.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi has already registered three goals through two appearances for Inter Miami, while endearing himself to new colleagues with expensive gifts, and he has been attracting A-list guests to Florida – including iconic figures from the world of sport, film and music.