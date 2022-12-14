Explained: How Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan is involved in Bournemouth takeover

Here's what to know about Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan's involvement in the takeover of Bournemouth, which was confirmed this week...

Jordan known for roles in Black Panther, Creed & The Wire

Part of new ownership group with Bill Foley

Latest celebrity football investor

WHAT HAPPENED? Jordan will hold a minority stake and help with "global marketing and internationalisation of the club" - according to the organisation.

HOW IS JORDAN INVOLVED? Much like other celebrity Premier League investors, such as LeBron James at Liverpool, Jordan will be more of a public face for the club than someone making key business decisions. As Bournemouth try to grow their fanbase beyond the UK, they hope Jordan's Hollywood appeal can win over potential supporters.

STORY TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BOURNEMOUTH? Jordan will hope the Cherries can avoid relegation this season. They're currently in 14th place, just three points clear of the drop zone.