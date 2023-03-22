Explained: Why Dele Alli missing claims from Besiktas manager appear to be false

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes claimed he had been struggling to reach Dele Alli for Wednesday's training session, but there is a logical explanation.

Dele had not reported for training

Besiktas manager hoped it wasn't "an accident"

Midfielder explained he had doctor's appointment

WHAT HAPPENED: In the latest bizarre turn to a somewhat unexpected saga, Gunes explained that the former England star was not answering his phone, telling reporters: "Dele Alli could not come at this time. It's raining, I guess that's why he couldn't come. We're trying to hear from him. We could not reach you by phone. Hopefully he didn't have an accident."

WHERE WAS DELE ALLI? However, recent information from The Telegraph suggests that Dele's time off training had been sanctioned, with the 26-year-old reportedly being in possession of written proof of the club's authorisation.

Indeed, the explanation was confirmed by the player himself, who took to Instagram to write: "Hey guys, just had loads of messages so wanted to clear something up. The club gave me permission to attend a doctor's appointment today. I'm due back in training tomorrow as usual."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his absence being far from conspicuous, it epitomises what has turned into a sour spell for Dele in Turkey. It was reported last week that Besiktas would not be triggering the buy-out option for the on-loan Everton midfielder at the end of the season, after a string of poor performances which have kept him out of Besiktas' last two matchday squads. Some reports even suggested Dele had been restricted to a spectator role for the remainder of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR DELE? It remains to be seen. For one of England's brightest young midfielders when he burst onto the scene at Tottenham in 2015, his current situation is a significant fall from grace. Whether Sean Dyche can get a tune out of Dele when he returns to Merseyside in the summer looks doubtful, although his recent performances might reduce his exit options.