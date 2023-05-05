Explained: How Bayern closing in on Randal Kolo Muani will kick-start the transfer window - particularly for Man Utd and Chelsea

Bayern Munich are close to signing striker Randal Kolo Muani in a deal that may unleash a chain of events involving Chelsea and Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German side are closing in on a £100 million move for the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker, according to The Independent. That move will spark Chelsea and United into action as they look to strengthen their front lines with the signing of a similar type of player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kolo Muani, Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Tottenham striker Harry Kane are the three leading forwards said to be on the market this summer. Osimhen is the preferred striker for all three clubs, but Napoli's reported €150 million (£131m/$165m) asking price has discouraged them from making an offer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If Bayern finalise the deal for France international Kolo Muani, Chelsea and United will have to look elsewhere to bolster their attacks in the summer window. It is not clear how much United will be capable of spending ahead of next season as the club's takeover is still going on, while Chelsea's prospects of signing a top attacker may be hindered by their absence from the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? Before they can bring in new signings, the three clubs will play out the remainder of the season, with United taking on West Ham this weekend, Chelsea facing Bournemouth and Bayern meeting Werder Bremen.