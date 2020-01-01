Experienced Mawejje handed Police FC armband ahead of new season

The veteran midfielder has taken over the captaincy ahead of the upcoming campaign in top-flight

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Police FC have settled for veteran midfielder Tony Mawejje to captain the side in the 2020-21 season.

The midfielder, who rejoined the Law Enforcers after more than a decade away from the club in the ongoing transfer window, will replace Joseph Ssentume.

“He [Mawejje] is our new captain,” Police coach Abdallah Mubiru confirmed as reported by Kawowo Sports.

“We believe that his experience and the respect he commands from his teammates will inspire the team and his choice is obvious.

“His leadership skills and discipline is undoubted and so he will wear our armband next season.”

In a recent signing, Police chairman Asan Kasingye revealed Mawejje is like a son to him.

"[Mawejje] is my son because we’ve come a long way from back in 2006 when he scored the winning goal for us to win the Cecafa regional gong," Kasingye told Sanyuka TV as reported by Sports Nation.

"Since then we have been moving on together and I’ve advised him on a number of issues simply because he’s a professional player who acts with humility and in every profession that’s key for anyone to succeed.

"Even when he left the club for URA it was on good terms, because of the relationship we share, he told me that he was leaving and I told him it’s okay, move on to another level.

"And when he went professional, we were always in touch so that’s how tight Mawejje and I are; and I am glad that he’s back with us."

Mawejje, 33, is an experienced midfielder having played for more than 10 clubs in his career spanning over a decade.

The Ugandan started playing football in 2004 at Kampala City Council FC, now KCCA FC, until 2005, before he joined Police Jinja for a stint that lasted about two years.

In 2008, Mawejje joined Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) and left in 2009 for IBV Vestmannaeyjar and the club became his first foreign team.

Mawejje spent a long time with the Icelandic club compared to the other clubs he has featured for. He made 106 appearances and scored 10 goals.