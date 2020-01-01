Experienced Mawejje given jersey number six as Police FC unveil 2020/21 squad

The former Premier League champions signed 13 players as head coach Abdalla Mubiru is confident ahead of the new season

Ugandan Premier League side Police FC have unveiled the 2020/21 season squad alongside the players' jersey numbers.

Police signed 13 players and are now set to face the new season which is expected to begin in November 2020 with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Police struggled in the cancelled 2019/20 season and were lucky to remain in the top-tier when the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) cancelled the competition mid-2020.

Among the players who were signed is experienced midfielder Tonny Mawejje who has been named the captain and handed jersey number six.

The club’s head coach Abdalla Mubiru – who is also Uganda national team assistant coach – said he has complete trust in his squad.

“We thank God for enabling us to go through the window well,” Mubiru said as per Kawowo Sports.



“I have full trust in the commitment and ability of all the players. We have a balanced team of experienced and upcoming talents who are focused to do us a good job.

“We are only praying for God’s mercy and guidance for better results in this coming season.”

The club also stated why jersey number one has not been handed to any goalkeeper.

Derrick Ochan will wear number 19, new signing Tom Ikara will don jersey number 23 and Samson Oloka was given number 30.

“All three goalkeepers have unique numbers from their background. That is why the number one is not taken up,” the 2005 Premier League champions explained as the number one jersey remains unclaimed for yet another season.

Goalkeepers: 19. Derrick Ochan, 23. Tom Ikara and 30. Sammon Oloka.



Defenders: 2. Denis Rukundo, 3. Hassan Mahmoud, 4. Joseph Ssentume, 5. Sylvester Ssemakula, 15. Henry Katongola, 16. Musa Matovu, 17. Erick Ssenjobe.



Midfielders: 6. Tony Mawejje, 7. Yusuf Ssozi, 8. Frank Tumwesigye, 10. Ben Ocen, 11. Ruben Kimea, 13. Samuel Kayongo, 14. Muwadda Mawejje, 18. Timothy Oyamo, 20. Duncan Sseninde, 21. Fahad Kizito, 22. Tony Kiwalazi, 24. Bashir Kabuye, 25. Arnold Sembuya, 26. Edward Kiryowa, 27. Johnson Odongo, 29. Adam Mutesasira.



Strikers: 12. Herman Wasswa, 9. Derrick Kakooza, 28.Mubarak Nsubuga.

Uganda will be represented by Vipers SC in the Caf Champions League while KCCA FC will be in duty in the Confederation Cup after Fufa nullified the Uganda Cup competition that was suspended mid-way because of the coronavirus.