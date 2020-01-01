Experienced Masiko missing as Wakiso Giants name 2020-21 Premier League squad

The midfielder alongside Ssenkumba and Kisaliita have been omitted from the team that is expected to do duty in the new campaign

Ugandan Premier League side Wakiso Giants have named their squad for the 2020-21 season with three previous key players missing.

As the league is set to start on December 3, the Purple Sharks have revealed the team where Tom Masiko, Hakim Ssenkumba and Ayub Kisaliita are missing despite their experience.

Wakiso Giants head coach Douglas Bamwenyana will have to trust the players for a stable campaign in the new season, unlike last season where they finished 10th.

Former SC Villa goalkeeper Samson Kirya, Rahmat Ssenfuka formerly of Police and Vipers and Lawrence Bukenya from KCCA FC are among the new signings at the club.

In an earlier interview, Bamwenyana had stated they are ready for the new season that will begin after almost nine months of football suspension due to the coronavirus.

“We are happy with our preparations and excited to showcase what we have been cooking,” Bwamenyana said as quoted by the club's website then.

“On a technical note, the further delay to kick-off was a blessing in disguise; and was used to good effect to steadily impart our philosophical ideas.

“We await our kick-off date with excitement and optimism.”

The former Express, SC Villa and Maroons coach claimed sports is the discipline that was hugely affected by the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is with mixed feelings; excitement and relief now that we will take to the pitch and play again,” Bwamenyana continued.

“I might sound selfish but it feels as though the pandemic has affected us in sport the most, probably because it is a way of life for us.”

Wakiso Giants will begin the new season with a match against Police FC.

Wakiso Giants Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: 1. Derrick Emukule, 24. Samson Kirya and 31. Kenneth Luguya

Defenders: 2. Muwadda Kateregga, 3. Alex Komakech, 5. Simon Namwanja, 13. Swaib Mudde, 14. Edward Satulo, 15. Geriga Atendele, 16. Fahad Kawooya Kalule and 25. Hassan Wasswa Ssempewo,

Midfielders: 4. Lawrence Bukenya, 8. Ibrahim Kasule, 11. Gadafi Wahab, 12. Hassan Ssenyonjo, 17. Yasin Mugume, 18. Rahmat Ssenfuka, 19. Ivan Ssebuguzi, 22. Pius Kagwa, 23. Faizul Ibrahim and 26. Joshua Lubwama,

Forwards: 9. Amos Muwonge, 10. Viane Ssekajugo, 21. Karim Ndugwa and 29. Osman Miraji.