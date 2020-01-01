‘Expect war’ - Vipers SC threaten KCCA FC after Kawooya signing

The midfielder agreed on a four-year deal with the Kassasiro Boys but the Venoms have indicated they are going to pursue legal action

Ugandan Premier League champions Vipers SC have vowed to petition the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) to intervene on Andrew Kayoowa’s move to KCCA FC.

After a protracted and controversial negotiation between the 17-year-old star and KCCA, the deal was confirmed on Sunday but Vipers maintain the midfielder remains their player.

Kawooya is said to have asked for an assurance that he would be promoted to the Venom’s senior team before he could extend his contract. With talks between him and Vipers dragging on, KCCA entered into negotiations with the youngster and persuaded him to join them.

He signed a four-year deal with the Lugogo-based club after he was reportedly promised first-team action.

“He is still our player,” Vipers director Haruna Kyobe told Sports Nation.

“That is despising of the highest order. He is our kid and his parents have consented that. We have a minor contract with him.

“We are going to petition Fufa over the matter. No club can let such a talent leave like that. Expect war.”

The form five student at St Mary’s Secondary School was a member of Vipers' junior side in the 2018/19 Fufa junior team season.

When he completed the controversial KCCA deal, he said he was happy to join the biggest Cecafa club.

“It is a privilege for me to join this great club, I have always wanted to be here,” Kawooya said.

“KCCA are a huge team with big goals. They are the biggest club in the Cecafa region. I want to help improve the creativity of the team, win titles and improve.

“It is a huge task but I am ready to please the fans and help the team. Fans should expect to have great moments and I will always carry a smile.”

Kawooya is one of the current Ugandan prospects having been spotted at Royal Giants School by Frank Mulindwa during a schools championship.

He joined Proline FC three years ago when the club signed him from the Lweza Junior team. He spent one year with Proline before he was signed by the current league champions.

Kawooya has featured for the national U17 side which featured in the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania and scored as Uganda defeated Angola 3-0.