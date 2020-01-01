'Expect more assists and goals from me' - Uganda Cranes' Watambala

The Vipers SC midfielder has been part of the East African nation's squad in recent international assignments

Uganda Cranes midfielder Abdul Karim Watambala has promised assists and goals for the team in the African Nations Championship (Chan).

The Vipers SC midfielder is among the 28 players preparing for the biennial competition. The youngster has also lauded the training sessions in camp ahead of the competition.

"We have spent three days at the camp. The training is very good, the coaches have helped us improve on our weaknesses," Watambala said.

"We are not looking at just competing, but looking at bringing the trophy back home. We promise to give our best at the tournament, especially me as an individual, expect more assists and goals from me."

The Venoms midfielder was part of the Cranes squad that recently played South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Cranes are sweating over the fitness of striker Muhamad Shaban who limped off from training on Wednesday.

The Vipers SC striker reportedly sustained a hamstring injury but will be assessed further.

The attacker had just made a return to football after a knee injury kept him out of action for 18 months.

The Johnathan Mckinstry-led charges will leave the country for West Africa where they will take part in a pre-Chan tournament that will also involve hosts Cameroon, Niger and Zambia. The competition will be played between January 1-7.

In the Chan competition, Uganda is in the group alongside defending champions Morocco, Rwanda and Togo.

Tonny Mawejje, Ben Ocen and Murushid Juuko are some of the top players in the team.

Uganda Cranes provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Tom Ikara (Police)

Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Mustafa Mujuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Murushid Juuko (Express), Muhamood Hassan (Police)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Tony Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joachim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Ivan Bogere (Proline).